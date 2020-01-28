Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

