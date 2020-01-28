Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Monday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.