Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

