Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

CL remained flat at $$70.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 414,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

