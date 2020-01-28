CoinFi (COFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $666.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $257,735.00 and $666.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.03419473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00198963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00124790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.