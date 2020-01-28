Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,328,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 323,150 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.