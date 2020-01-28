Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,328,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 323,150 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.