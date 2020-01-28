Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Clorox by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.