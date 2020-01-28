Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,021. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.