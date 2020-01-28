Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.