Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Shares Down 25%

Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI)’s stock price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.03 million for the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

