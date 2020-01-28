CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 132.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,391,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth $136,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

