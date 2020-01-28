CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) versus MGE Energy (OTCMKTS:MGEE) Financial Analysis

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A MGE Energy 15.24% 10.40% 4.28%

45.4% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and MGE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $4.53 million 5.50 -$26.12 million N/A N/A MGE Energy $559.77 million 4.90 $84.22 million N/A N/A

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanSpark and MGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGE Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.03%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Summary

MGE Energy beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 22, 2019, the company distributed electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

