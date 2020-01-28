Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $24,328,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $13,050,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

