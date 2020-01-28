Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

