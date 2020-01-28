Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.