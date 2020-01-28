Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.