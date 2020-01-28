Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of CGX opened at C$33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.38. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$34.39.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.