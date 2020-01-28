Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CGX opened at C$33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.38. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. CIBC cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.50.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

