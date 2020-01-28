Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

