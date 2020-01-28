Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$340.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

