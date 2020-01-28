Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CHH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. 903,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,798. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

