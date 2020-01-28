Choate Investment Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum! Brands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

