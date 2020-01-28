Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 163,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

