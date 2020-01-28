Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.