Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

