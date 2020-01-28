Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

