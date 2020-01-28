China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 27,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The company has a market capitalization of $534.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

