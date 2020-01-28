China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Up 24.7%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shot up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.11, 8,988,545 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 327% from the average session volume of 2,106,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

