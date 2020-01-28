China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:JRJC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

