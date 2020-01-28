China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ:JRJC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
China Finance Online Company Profile
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
