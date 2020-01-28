China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

China Customer Relations Centers stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 40,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

