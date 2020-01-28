Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $279,385.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004012 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $279,385.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

