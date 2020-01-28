Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 889.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 97,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,152. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.