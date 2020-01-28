Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,717,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 18,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,817. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

