Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce sales of $684.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $601.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

NYSE:CRL traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $116.90 and a one year high of $161.39.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

