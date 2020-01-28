Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.32. Centamin shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 72,345 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

