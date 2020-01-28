Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Celanese makes up about 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

NYSE CE traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.32. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,673. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

