Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

NYSE CDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.73. 86,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

