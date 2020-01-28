cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) Trading Down 1.8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:YCBD)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 16,918 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,571,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

