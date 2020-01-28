Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
