Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

