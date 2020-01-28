Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after buying an additional 233,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.76. 1,746,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

