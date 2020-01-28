Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Catalent traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 87410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $23,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

