Cashaa (CAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,440.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $2,440.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

