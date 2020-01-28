Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

