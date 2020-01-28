Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carver Bancorp stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 112.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

