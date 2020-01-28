Cars.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,432% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CARS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

