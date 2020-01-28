Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.