Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Carolina Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
