CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 450,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

