Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $8,515,914.90 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,923.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 298,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardlytics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.