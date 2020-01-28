Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $8,515,914.90 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,923.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.
- On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 298,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $90.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardlytics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
