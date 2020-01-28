Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.47. 61,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,937. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,290,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,517,145.80.

CJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

