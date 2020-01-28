CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

CMO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. 99,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 732,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 708,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 391,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

