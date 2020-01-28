Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $33.39

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $33.39. Capri shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 170,685 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays started coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

